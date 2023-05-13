WATCH: Rishabh Pant fan says 'Urvashi Rautela ko chhodenge nahi' during Delhi Capitals IPL match, actress responds

Actress Urvashi Rautela and her link-up rumours with Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant seem to have no end.

The two are often teased and targetted using each other's names, and while Pant has made it clear that there is no truth to the rumours, Urvashi had earlier hinted that the cricketer had waited for several hours at a hotel lobby just to meet her.

And now, Urvashi's name once again cropped up despite Pant not being in action of late due to his accident, but this time, looks like it has upset the actress.

Urvashi Rautela slams Pant fan

During a recent IPL match in which Pant's Delhi Capitals team was playing, a fan was seen calling out to Axar Patel who was on field and asked him to convey his message to Pant.

"Rishabh Pant ko keh dena, hum tumhare saath hai. Urvashi Rautela ko chhodenge nahi hum," the man was heard saying while recording himself on camera.

As the video went viral, the actress did not comment on the Pant jibe, but instead, put out an angry message asking people to pronounce her surname correctly. "Stop butchering my last name which is so precious to me. Words have meaning and surnames have power & blessings," the actress wrote on her Instagram handle.

She also shared the viral video, but interestingly, she cropped out the first few seconds which mentioned Pant's name.

Meanwhile, Pant, who was the captain of Delhi Capitals in IPL, could not play this year due to his horrific car accident in December 2022.

Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant link-up rumours

Urvashi and Pant's equation has been a topic of discussion for quite some time now. It all began in 2018 when speculations were rife that the two were dating after they were spotted entering and exiting the same restaurants.

However, within a few months, Pant dismissed the rumours by sharing a picture with Isha Negi and announcing that he was in a relationship with her,

In 2022, Urvashi and Pant made it to the headlines once again after the actress said in an interview that one 'Mr RP' waited at her hotel for almost 10 hours, just to meet her.

The cricketer, without taking any names, indirectly asked the actress to stay away from him and not use his name for seekinng attention.

Post Pant's accident in December, Urvashi sparked rumours that she visited the cricketer after she posted a picture of the hospital he was admitted in.