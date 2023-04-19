 Ravindra Jadeja calls Urvashi Rautela sexiest Bollywood actress, joins Rishabh Pant as latest cricketer to be smitten
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
article-image

Urvashi Rautela, a popular Bollywood actress, has been a frequent topic of discussion on social media, with many people linking her name to cricketers like Rishabh Pant and Naseem Shah.

article-image

Jadeja joins the list of Urvashi admirers

Recently, another cricketer has joined the list of those impressed by Urvashi's beauty. Ravindra Jadeja, during an interview with a news portal, expressed his admiration for the actress, and his remarks have since taken over social media.

When asked about which Bollywood actresses he finds sexy, Jadeja immediately mentioned Urvashi Rautela's name. This statement has further fueled Urvashi's growing popularity among cricketers.

article-image

Pant-Rautela controversy

The controversy between Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela seems to be never-ending, even when Pant is hospitalized after an accident. On January 5, 2023, the actress-model posted an Instagram story showing the exteriors of the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, where Pant is receiving treatment for ligament damage. Although Rautela did not mention any specific details in the story, many on social media believe that it was aimed at the cricketer.

Some social media users find Rautela's story in poor taste and are branding her as a "stalker" due to her apparent obsession with Pant, despite his clear disapproval towards her in the past.

article-image

