Naseem Shah on Urvashi Rautela's radar after actress wishes Pakistan pacer on his birthday; comment goes viral

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah who is celebrating his his 20th birthday received birthday wishes from an unknown customer. After being in cricket news for months on end for link with cricketer Rishabh Pant, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has shited the tide of her attention to the young pacer from Pakistan.

Rautela posted a comment on Naseem’s Instagram picture, in which the pacer had congratulated Shadab Khan on his wedding. The actress also congratulated Naseem for being conferred with an honorary DSP rank in Balochistan Police.

"Happy Birthday Naseem Shah. Congratulations on being conferred with honorary DSP rank," commented Rautela.

Naseem also acknowledged Rautela’s greeting and commented," Thank you".

Netizens should not that inorder to view Urvashi's comments one needs to follow her Instagram profile otherwise the comments will not be visible.

Nassem Shah on Urvashi's radar

Last year, Rautela had shared an Instagram reel featuring the Pakistan pacer after the Asia Cup game on September 4.

In a video, Rautela could be seen enjoying the India-Pakistan match and there were some glimpses of Naseem Shah in the video shared by her with Atif Aslam's 'Koi Tujhko Na Mujhse Chura Le' playing in the background.

The clip went viral, and she deleted it, but users ensured it went viral.

Naseem was asked about the Indian actress, to which he replied that he is unaware of Urvashi.

"I am smiling at your question. I don't know who Urvashi is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect," Naseem said.

