'Thank God Urvashi is not here': Actor reacts to placard spotted at IPL match

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been in the news for her association with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. The media has reported on her cryptic social media posts regarding Rishabh and her frequent appearances at cricket matches. However, Urvashi recently made headlines despite not attending any recent matches.

The incident started when a spectator at an ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match held up a placard that read, “Thank God! Urvashi is not there.” Urvashi posted a screenshot of the viral placard on her Instagram account and simply wrote, “Why?” In the photo, a cropped image of Rishabh Pant at the Delhi Capitals vs. Gujarat Titans match can be seen. This was Rishabh's first public appearance after his car accident in December last year. While the cricketer's face is not visible in the photo, a portion of his white shirt can be seen.

It is unclear why the spectator held up the placard or what message they were trying to convey. Urvashi's response to the incident has caused many to speculate about the nature of her relationship with Rishabh Pant. However, neither Urvashi nor Rishabh have made any official statement about the incident. The incident has sparked a discussion on social media platforms, with many wondering if the two are romantically involved or if it is just a case of media speculation.

The relationship between Rishabh and Urvashi has been a topic of discussion for some time. In 2018, rumours about their romantic involvement started circulating after they were seen together at various events. However, in 2019, Rishabh confirmed that he was in a relationship with Isha Negi, putting an end to the rumours.