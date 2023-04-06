Watch: KKR's Nitish Rana & coach Chandrakant Pandit seek divine intervention at Kalighat temple before RCB clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face each other in a highly anticipated match at the Eden Gardens. Prior to the game, Nitish Rana, the captain of the Knight Riders, and their coach, Chandrakant Pandit, visited the revered Kalighat Temple in Kolkata to seek blessings.

The Knight Riders' official YouTube channel released a video of the visit, in which Rana and Pandit express their thoughts on the importance of seeking blessings from a temple. The video provides insight into the significance of the temple visit for the team and its impact on their performance.

“Personally, the faith in God that I have deep down…I might not be among the ones who visit a temple everyday but I believe that of all the challenges that I have faced in life the only one to help me out of it is God,” said the newly appointed captain.

“Whatever I’ve achieved so far has been because of God,” he added.

Head coach, Chandrakant, has disclosed that he intends to offer prayers to God, seeking divine intervention for the success of his team. In his prayers, he will ask for the players' fitness and for the courage to navigate through challenging situations.

“I have a similar emotion as you. I believe in God as there is a power behind it (achievements) and we must not forget that and so whenever I get an opportunity or someone says that I must visit a temple I visit,” he said.

“My players would be fit, that my players are enthusiastic, that my players would be blessed with the strength to play tough cricket and maily, bless us with the courage to navigate through tough situations.”

“I pray that God blesses us with strength to enter the ground to play cricket and may we be blessed with a fighting spirit,” he added.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to play their first match at home following the pandemic. Their last match at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium was on April 28, 2019, where they clinched a 34-run victory against the Mumbai Indians.

The Knight Riders will be looking to make their home advantage count and put up a strong performance in front of their home crowd. The presence of the spectators will add to the excitement of the match, and both teams will be eager to secure a victory in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. As the teams take to the field, all eyes will be on the Eden Gardens stadium, as the Knight Riders look to emerge victorious.

