'Yuzi can take care of me': Jos Buttler reveals his best mate in hilarious chat with Joe Root; Watch Video

During the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal shone bright for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Buttler, the star batter of the team, won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in the season, while veteran leg-spinner Chahal bagged the Purple Cap for being the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Despite only joining the team ahead of IPL 2022, Chahal developed a close bond with Buttler in a very short time.

Recently, Buttler and his England teammate Joe Root, who is also part of RR for the ongoing season, had a candid chat that was shared by IPL's Twitter handle. In the video, Buttler revealed that Root had worked at "Sheffield Circus" as a child. He also asked Root to name a person he would like to avoid at the franchise.

Root jokingly replied that he would like to avoid Chahal, even though the veteran spinner has taken good care of him since he arrived at the franchise. Root admitted that despite playing against Chahal a lot over the years, he never really got the chance to know him.

Root then had a question for Buttler: he asked the England captain to choose his best friend between him and Chahal. Buttler came up with a witty response, saying, "Tough choice. When I'm in India, Yuzi can take care of me. When I'm outside, you can be my best mate." The playful banter between the teammates highlights the camaraderie and chemistry between them, which bodes well for their team's success in the IPL.

Root was bought by RR for his base price of Rs 1 crore during the IPL 2023 mini auction. Root, who is part of IPL for the first time, did not find a place in RR's playing XI for the first two games against SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.