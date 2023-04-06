 Naatu Naatu fever grips IPL 2023: Irfan Pathan and Sunil Gavaskar groove to the Oscar-winning song; watch
The Indian Premier League's opening ceremony this year had a special performance from popular actress Rashmika Mandanna on 'Naatu Naatu'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
'Naatu Naatu' is being played everywhere. Not just in India, but foreigners and even Hollywood is in awe of the RRR track which has gripped the entire world ever since it won the Oscar for best original song at the 2023 Academy awards.

The song has become so popular that it is being played at every wedding, parties and even the Indian Premier League's opening ceremony had a special performance from popular actress Rashmika Mandanna on Naatu Naatu.

And even the cricketers couldn't control themselves and grooved to Naatu Naatu.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and the legendary Sunil Gavaskar also danced to the song during Rashmika Mandanna's performance.

Pathan posted a video of him and Gavaskar dancing to Naatu Naatu.

"Who did it better ;) we @gavaskarsunilofficial or @rashmika_mandanna," Pathan captioned his post on Instagram.

The IPL opening ceremony returned this year after a gap of almost five years and featured performances from Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna.

"I always wanted to witness a match. But I never got the opportunity. And today, I am performing for the opening ceremony... it's like I made it," Mandanna had said before her performance.

The opening ceremony was held before the IPL 2023 first match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

The song and dance performances were also accompanied by a lights and drone show.

