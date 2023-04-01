IPL 2023: Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia & Rashmika Mandanna dazzle at opening ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 01, 2023
A dazzling opening ceremony headlined by performances from singer Arijit Singh, actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna set the stage for a tantalising IPL 2023 opener
As the IPL returns to the home-and-away format after four years, the Narendra Modi Stadium was jam-packed and for a moment, one would have been mistaken for the gathering to be the one from Chepauk in Chennai.
As Mandira Bedi gave the opening address, just like she did at the WPL last month, the giant IPL logo was shining brightly in the middle. Around it were the logos of all ten teams, giving it the resemblance of the solar system.
The stadium suddenly began to give the feel of a live music concert with Arijit taking centre stage and the vociferous crowd joining him to sing along to his sensational chartbusters
Arijit began with simple yet melodious vocals and then hit the high notes, followed by taking a round of the ground in a buggy.
Tamannaah got their energy levels up through her graceful moves.
Tamannaah Bhatia set the stage on fire with her energetic performance. Dressed in a shimmery outfit, the actress was seen grooving to the song Tam Tam.
Rashmika Mandanna lit up the stage with an electrifying performance during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opening ceremony
The actress, who is well-known in the Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu cinema industries, danced to "Saami" from the film "Pushpa" and "Naatu Naatu" from the legendary "RRR."