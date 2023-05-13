From Brian Lara to Stuart Broad: Famous cricketers who have never played in IPL

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 13, 2023
Stuart Broad was picked up by the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2009 but was ruled out due to calf injury. He declined playing in IPL moving forward and is now the second-highest wicket-taker for England in Tests.
James Anderson is the leading wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Tests. He broke Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 Test wickets in 2018. However, he is yet to play in the IPL
Brian Lara retired as one of the greatest batters of the generation and holds several records. He is the current head coach of SunRisers Hyderabad.
Tamim Iqbal is arguably one of the greatest batters produced by Bangladesh and is amongst the leading run-getter across formats. But he is yet to play in IPL.
Mushfiqur Rahim has been a stalwart of Bangladesh cricket for a long time and has scored some tough runs. However, he hasn't made an appearance in the IPL yet.
Graeme Swann, a world-class spinner was instrumental in England's landmark Ashes win in 2010-11 in Australia. He is currently commentating in IPL 2023, but hasn't played in the event.
With 482 scalps in 119 Tests, Nathan Lyon is the most successful off-spinner from Australia. Nevertheless, his lack of T20 smarts hasn't landed him an IPL deal.
Australia's number three Marnus Labushcagne is an absolute run-machine and has tasted unparalleled success in the last three years. He is yet to feature in the IPL, but cannot be ruled out in the future.
