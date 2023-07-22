'Pathetic Umpiring Was Done': Harmanpreet Slams Match Officials After 3rd ODI Tie vs Bangladesh (WATCH)

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur lashed out at the umpires after the third ODI against Bangladesh ended in a tie in Dhaka on Saturday.

India failed to close out an easy run chase and were bowled out for 225 in 49.3 overs, the same scored which Bangladesh posted for the loss of 4 wickets after electing to bat first.

India opener Smriti Mandhana scored 59 at the top while middle-order batter Harleen Deol made 77, but India collapsed from 191 for four to 225 all out, losing the last six wickets for a mere 34 runs and had to settle for a tied three-match ODI series 1-1.

India's last pair of Jemimah Rodrigues (33 not out) and Meghna Singh (6) took the team close to win, but a contentious caught-behind decision against the latter seems to have added to India's woes.

Both Jemimah and Meghna looked unhappy with the caught-behind decision.

Harmanpreet was livid with the decisions made by on-field umpires Muhammad Kamruzzaman and Tanvir Ahmed. She called them "pathetic" at the post-match presentation.

'Pathetic umpiring'

"I think (there is) a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening, we were very surprised.

"The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly," Harmanpreet told the broadcaster after the match.

"Some pathetic umpiring was done. We are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires," said the India captain, who hit the stumps with her bat in frustration and gestured towards the umpire when she was adjudged out leg-before for 14 off Nahida Akter. (With PTI inputs)

