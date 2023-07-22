BAN vs IND: India Falters in Easy Chase, Bangladesh Fights Back For A Thrilling Tie In 3rd WODI; Series Ends In Draw

India botched up an easy run chase as a tenacious Bangladesh rallied to tie the final ODI as well as the three-match series here on Saturday. Needing 10 runs from 19 deliveries with four wickets in hand, India looked on course to a comfortable win.

However, the visitors suffered a batting collapse towards the end to lose their last four wickets within the span of 16 balls while chasing 226 for victory.

India collapsed from 191 for five in the 42nd over to 217 for nine in the 48th, but the last-wicket pair of Jemimah Rodrigues (33 not out) and Meghna Singh (6) took the team close to the finish line.

Marufa Akter's Heroics Seal the Tie

But with one run needed to win off the last four balls, Marufa Akter had Meghna caught behind as half centuries by Smriti Mandhana (59) and Harleen Deol (77) went in vain.

The duo had stitched a 107-run stand for the third wicket after India were reduced to 32 for 2.

After Mandhana's departure in the 29th over, Deol stitched small partnerships of 21 and 31 with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (14) and the experienced Jemimah to help India inch closer to the target.

Deol was finally out in the 42nd over and it was left to Rodrigues to hit the required runs, but all she could do was watch as wickets tumbled at the other end. Rabeya Akhtar started the collapse as she got Amanjot Kaur in the final ball of the 47th over. Nahida Akhter then bowled a crucial over, getting rid of Sneh Rana and Devika Vaidya.

Series Recap: Bangladesh's Historic Victory and India's Comeback

India had suffered their first ODI defeat against Bangladesh in the opening match but came back strongly to beat the hosts by 108 runs in the second match.

In a thrilling encounter, India's initially promising chase turned into a nail-biting tie as Bangladesh's bowlers held their nerve to secure an impressive result. Despite the setback, India can take solace in their comeback performance after their earlier defeat in the series. (With PTI inputs)

