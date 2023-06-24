Inside Smriti Mandhana's House In Sangli: From Gymnasium To Her Trophy Collection

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023
Smriti Mandhana's house's living room is a thing of beauty as it oozes coziness.
(Credits: Asian Paints)
The another view of the living room is equally spectacular.
(Credits: Asian Paints)
The mesmerising portrait of Smriti Mandhana is the striking feature of the bed room.
(Credits: Asian Paints)
Smriti Mandhana has an attractive collection in her closet.
(Credits: Asian Paints)
The passage leading to her closet looks quite spectacular as well.
(Credits: Asian Paints)
The dining room in Smriti Mandhana's house is small and sweet and seems perfect for a family gathering.
(Credits: Asian Paints)
Smriti Mandhana also has a well-constructed gymnasium in her house.
(Credits: Asian Paints)
The gymnasium has some of the best equipment used to maintain athletes' fitness levels.
(Credits: Asian Paints)
Smriti Mandhana is one of the most accomplished cricketers today and the trophy collection is the proof.
(Credits: Asian Paints)