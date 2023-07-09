 BAN vs IND, 1st WT20I: Harmanpreet Kaur, Spinners Star In Easy India Win Over Bangladesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBAN vs IND, 1st WT20I: Harmanpreet Kaur, Spinners Star In Easy India Win Over Bangladesh

BAN vs IND, 1st WT20I: Harmanpreet Kaur, Spinners Star In Easy India Win Over Bangladesh

India (118/3) beat Bangladesh (114/5) by 7 wickets in the 1st T20I in Dhaka to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 08:52 PM IST
article-image

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur showcased her skills at the start of the new international season, smashing a brilliant half-century as the Indian women's team cruised to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening T20 International in Dhaka on Sunday.

Dominant Spin Bowling Restricts Bangladesh

Winning the toss and electing to bowl, the Indian spinners capitalized on the favourable conditions and effectively limited Bangladesh to a meagre total of 114 for 5.

In response, Harmanpreet (54 not out off 35 balls) and her deputy Smriti Mandhana (38 off 34 balls) joined forces, stitching together a crucial 70-run stand for the third wicket. Their partnership propelled India to comfortably chase down the target in just 16.2 overs.

Read Also
Inside Chris Gayle's $2.5 Million Villa In Jamaica: From Infinity Pool To 'Strip Club', Universe...
article-image

Harmanpreet's Superb Batting Display

The skipper showcased her prowess with the bat, striking six boundaries and two sixes. She made the most of the two reprieves she received off left-arm spinner Nahida Akter's deliveries, further bolstering India's pursuit of victory.

Smriti Mandhana played a pivotal role for India as the pace-setter, unleashing a flurry of delightful boundaries. Her innings included five exquisite shots, including a blazing square cut off seamer Marufa Akter and an elegant inside-out lofted cover-drive. Her strokeplay was truly top-notch.

Read Also
Inside Smriti Mandhana's House In Sangli: From Gymnasium To Her Trophy Collection
article-image

Bowlers Lay Foundation for Success

The Indian bowlers set the stage for the batters' comfortable chase, executing skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's bowling plan to perfection. Led by the experienced Deepti Sharma (0/14 in 4 overs), along with debutants Anusha Bareddy (0/24 in 4 overs) and Minnu Manni (1/21 in 3 overs), the spin attack dominated by focusing on one side of the wicket.

Shafali Verma's Impressive Spell

Leg-spinner Shafali Verma, mostly on target throughout her three overs, contributed to India's bowling prowess. Despite conceding a six to top-scorer Sorna Akhtar (28 off 28 balls), Verma remained effective and posed a constant threat.

In summary, Harmanpreet Kaur's commanding innings and the collective effort of the Indian spinners paved the way for a comprehensive victory in the opening T20 International against Bangladesh.

Read Also
Ashes 3rd Test: Brook, Wood Put On A Show At Headingley As England Hit Back With 3-Wicket Win vs...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

BAN vs IND, 1st WT20I: Harmanpreet Kaur, Spinners Star In Easy India Win Over Bangladesh

BAN vs IND, 1st WT20I: Harmanpreet Kaur, Spinners Star In Easy India Win Over Bangladesh

'Everyday Should Be A Leg Day': Virat Kohli Sweats It Out Ahead Of Test Series Against West Indies

'Everyday Should Be A Leg Day': Virat Kohli Sweats It Out Ahead Of Test Series Against West Indies

Ravindra Jadeja To Virat Kohli: Here's How Indian Players Are 'Keeping It Cool' In West Indies

Ravindra Jadeja To Virat Kohli: Here's How Indian Players Are 'Keeping It Cool' In West Indies

Ashes 3rd Test: Brook, Wood Put On A Show At Headingley As England Hit Back With 3-Wicket Win vs...

Ashes 3rd Test: Brook, Wood Put On A Show At Headingley As England Hit Back With 3-Wicket Win vs...

Shubhman Gill Wears Ishan Kishan's Shirt, India Wicketkeeper Says 'Was Looking For It Everywhere'

Shubhman Gill Wears Ishan Kishan's Shirt, India Wicketkeeper Says 'Was Looking For It Everywhere'