Smriti Mandhana Birthday Special: Highlights Of Her Promising Career

Smriti Mandhana made her first international appearance in April 2013.
Smriti Mandhana made her international debut in 2013 and scored her first ODI hundred in 2016 against Australia in Hobart.
Smriti Mandhana's first World Cup hundred came against the West Indies in Taunton in 2017.
Mandhana's personal best in ODIs of 135 came against South Africa in Kimberly in 2018.
Mandhana's 2nd World Cup ton and fifth overall came last year against the West Indies in Hamilton.
The left-hander smashed her T20I career best of 87 off 56 balls against Ireland.
Smriti Mandhana's maiden only Test hundred till date arrived against Australia at Carrara in 2021.
Smriti Mandhana bagged INR 3.4 crores in the first WPL auction in 2023. However, she had a forgettable season, both as captain and batter.
