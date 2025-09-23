Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Match: Pakistan Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl First At Abu Dhabi

Image: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Toss Update

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi.

Preview

As the Asia Cup 2025 enters its decisive Super Four stage, a crucial clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is set to unfold at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 8:00 PM IST. Both teams come into this match under pressure, having suffered defeats in their respective opening Super Four encounters. With the race for a place in the final tightening, this game holds enormous significance, a defeat for either side could virtually end their hopes of progressing, making it a high-stakes affair.

Pakistan, known for their unpredictable flair, showed flashes of brilliance in the group stage but faltered in their first Super Four outing against India. Their batting continues to be inconsistent, particularly in the middle overs, where they have struggled to rotate strike and build partnerships. Fakhar Zaman remains a key figure at the top of the order, and his performance could dictate Pakistan’s fortunes. Meanwhile, the bowling attack, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, has the firepower to dismantle any batting line-up if they strike early.

Read Also Will Team India Face Pakistan Once Again At Asia Cup 2025? Check Out Possible Scenarios

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have shown resilience throughout the tournament. After a strong group stage performance, they narrowly lost to Bangladesh in the Super Four opener. Their batting line-up, anchored by Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, has been relatively stable, and their ability to absorb pressure has been impressive. The real strength of this Sri Lankan unit lies in its spin department, with Wanindu Hasaranga capable of turning games in the middle overs.

The conditions in Abu Dhabi are expected to play a significant role. The pitch generally offers assistance to seamers early on, but as the game progresses, it tends to slow down, bringing spinners into play. With dew likely to settle in during the second innings, the team winning the toss may opt to bowl first to take advantage of better grip and visibility while chasing.

This match is expected to be a battle of contrasting strengths, Pakistan’s pace versus Sri Lanka’s spin. It may well come down to which team adapts better to the conditions and handles pressure more effectively.

Squad Details

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.