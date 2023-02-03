Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha, cricketers & dignitaries attend reception; check pictures & videos

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi married former Pakistan all rounder Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi. The two tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Karachi on February 3.

Maulana Abdul Sattar performed the Nikah at the Zakaria Mosque, while the bride’s rukhsati will take place later.

According to Geo News, the couple’s mehndi function was held last night. A reception was held soon after the Nikah where cricketers Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah Babar Azam and Shadab Khan, as well as squash legend Jahangir Khan, were among the attendees.

Asim Bajwa, the former director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, was also present at the occasion along with Wasim Khan, the General Manager of the International Cricket Council.

Shaheen's teammate, wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizvan led wishes on social media.

"Prayers for you my baby brother @iShaheenAfridi. May you and your wife be the source of happiness and joy for each other, Ameen. #ShaheenShahAfridi", Rizvan said in a post alongside a video congratulating the left arm parcer and his bride.

Meanwhile, Shaheen’s family reached Karachi to participate in marriage events two days earlier. The pair have been engaged for over two years.

Shaheen will next be seen in action during the eight edition of the Pakistan Super League scheduled to begin on February 13. His team Lahore Qalandars are the defending champions.

Shaheen recently suffered a knee injury and has been in and out of the team since then. The left arm pacer missed the Asia Cup last year but made his return for the T20 World Cup in Australia late last year.