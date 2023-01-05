e-Paper Get App
'I’d give Virender Sehwag 1/10 in dressing sense': Shoaib Akhtar takes swipe at former Indian batsman, praises Afridi as 10/10 dresser

During their playing days, Virender Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar never had friendly relations on the field.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Going back to their playing days Shoaib Akhtar and Virender Sehwag always shared hostile relations on the field. The two squared up on multiple occasions. In a recent comment made by the Rawalpindi Express, Shoaib highlighted Sehwag's poor fashion sense as opposed to controversial and flamboyant former Pakistan all rounder Shahid Afridi.

“I’d give Virender Sehwag 1/10 in dressing sense. Whatever he wears doesn’t suit him anyway,” he said.

article-image

“Shahid Afridi is 10/10 in dressing sense. Whatever Afridi wears suits him. Abdul Razzaq is 2/10, his dressing sense is really bad and only Waqar Younis has worse dressing sense than him,” he added.

Both players are very active on social media and never shy away from opining on matters realated to India and Pakistan cricket.

In an earlier interview Shoaib went on to make shocking claims on Akhtar's bowling action, inisiting the fastest bowler in the world use to chuck.

“Shoaib knows he used to jerk his elbow; he knew he was chucking too. Why would ICC ban him otherwise? Brett Lee’s hand came down straight, so it was easy to pick the ball. But with Shoaib, you could never guess where the hand and the ball will come from, Sehwag had said.

article-image

