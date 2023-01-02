'I'll break that': Umran Malik on surpassing Shoaib Akhtar's fastest ball record

India pacer Umran Malik (L) with captain Hardik Pandya | Pic: Twitter

Team India's latest pace sensation Umran Malik feels he can break Shoaib Akhtar's international record for the fastest ball if he's "lucky" enough.

But the 23-year-old from Jammu & Kashmir said that he is not focussed solely on bettering Akhtar's feat and just wants to concentrate on bowling well for Team India.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar had bowled the fastest ball in international cricket history at the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

One of Akhtar's deliveries against New Zealand was clocked at 161.3 kmph, making him the first bowler in recorded history to break the 100 mph barrier in international cricket.

"Right now, I'm only thinking about performing well for the country. If I do well, and if I'm lucky, I'll break that. But I don't think about it at all," Umran told News24.

The 23-year-old, who made his international debut for India last year, went on to add that he is more focussed about bowling in the right areas when he takes the field rather than think about how fast he's bowling.

“You don’t get to realize how fast you’ve bowled during the match. It’s only when we come back after the game when we get to know how fast I was.

"During the game, my only focus is on bowling in the right areas and picking up wickets," he said.

Umran will be in action on home soil for the first time in international cricket when India take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series starting January 3 in Mumbai.