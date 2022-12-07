IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Umran Malik bowls beautiful delivery to send Shanto's stumps cartwheeling, watch...

India pace sensation Umran Malik bowled a sensational delivery to send back Bangladesh batsman Shanto in the 2nd ODI at Dhaka on Wednesday.

Umran, who troubled Shakib Al Hasan early on, bowled a fiery delivery to to send Shanto's off-stump cartwheeling in the 14 over.

Earlier, tearaway quick Umran Malik was included in India's playing eleven as Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.

Bangladesh are leading the three-match series 1-0 and will need to win Wednesday's match to clinch the series. India need to win the second ODI to force the series into a decider in the third match at Chattogram on December 10.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said Axar Patel, who was unavailable for the first ODI, comes into the playing eleven for Shahbaz Ahmed, while Malik comes in for fast bowler Kuldeep Sen, who had picked two wickets in his international debut on Sunday.

Rohit had said that Sen "is not available" for the second ODI, which is why Malik has come into the playing eleven.

An update from the BCCI said Sen complained of back stiffness following the first ODI, which India lost by one wicket. It added that the medical team assessed him and advised him to rest, thus ruling him out of selection for the second ODI.

"We have to play good cricket and I hope bowling first now, we can restrict them to a decent score and bat well. Going back to the drawing board and understanding how we need to play on this conditions, just the basic talk about what we need to do with the bat and how to handle certain bowlers. Had good training session yesterday, and hopefully we can come out and replicate those learnings," stated Rohit.