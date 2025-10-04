IND W vs PAK W, Women's World Cup 2025: Will Rain Interrupt Proceedings In Colombo?

India and Pakistan will play in Colombo |

India and Pakistan will resume their cricketing rivalry in the Women's World Cup match at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5, Sunday. With the match between Australia and Sri Lanka getting washed out on Saturday at the same venue, it's worth looking at how the weather will hold up in Colombo on Sunday.

According to Accuweather, the climate in Colombo is set to be cloudy in the afternoon and evening. The chances of precipitation remains at 25%, meaning rain is expected to interrupt proceedings during the match or washout another match.

Colombo weather report. | (Credits: Accuweather)

"We'll try to do everything within the spirit of the game" - Fatima Sana

At the press conference on Saturday, Sana stated that their entire concentration is only on winning and are not paying attention to any outside noise amid the political tensions. She stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"We have great relationships with all other teams, and we try and keep good relations with everyone. We'll try to do everything within the spirit of the game. Those pictures in the past with everyone mingling with each other around Bismah's daughter - those scenes look good and everyone enjoys seeing that. But, of course, our focus has to be on what we're here for - to play."

The Women in Green will be desperate for a win, having been thrashed by Sri Lanka in their first game. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India opened their campaign against Sri Lanka with a commanding 59-run victory at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Despite stumbling to 124/6 at one stage, India managed to score 269 in a 47-over bout due to rain, thanks to a 103-run stand between Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma.

Deepti Sharma later also starred with the ball to fashion a resounding win.