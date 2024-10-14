Video: Pak Captain Fatima Sana Cries During National Anthem After Rejoining Team For Women’s T20 WC Post Father’s Demise

Fatima Sana. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan women's team captain Fatima Sana was spotted crying during the country's national anthem ahead of the decisive T20 World Cup 2024 clash against New Zealand in Dubai on Monday. With the 22-year-old returning to lead the side after her father's death, she became emotional as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

The seam-bowling all-rounder left the team ahead of their game against Australia after it emerged that her father had breathed her last. In a statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed grief over the tragic news. As a result, Muneeba Ali stepped up to the lead the side, but Pakistan sustained a comprehensive nine-wicket loss to Australia.

Meanwhile, below is the video of the moment that occurred during Pakistan's national anthem:

Fatima Sana loses the toss as New Zelaand bat first in Dubai:

Meanwhile, White Ferns' captain Sophie Devine finished on the right side of the toss as she opted to bat first.

New Zealand playing XI: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.

Pakistan playing XI: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Amin, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana (c), Iram Javed, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal