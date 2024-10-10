 Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana To Return Home After Father's Death, To Miss Australia Clash
Fatima Sana will take the first flight back home to Karachi, the Pakistan Cricket Board informed.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan will be without their captain Fatima Sana, who will return home due to her father's demise and will miss the next game of their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in Dubai.

Sana will take the first flight back home to Karachi, the Pakistan Cricket Board informed. Sana will most definitely miss the match on Friday against the defending champions Australia in Dubai.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the news of Sana's father's death. The players and management of the Pakistan women's cricket team have also extended their sympathies, offering their support to Sana during this difficult time.

Wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali Siddiqi will stand in to lead the team in place of the 22-year-old Sana, who is the youngest to lead a team in this World Cup.

Pakistan have to win their remaining two games to qualify for the semi-finals. They are placed third in Group A with one win and a loss, which came against arch-rivals India in their last match.

