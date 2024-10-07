'Indian Team Se Badi Ummeed Hai': PCB Chairman Optimistic Of Neighbours Visiting Pakistan For 2025 Champions Trophy; Video

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi remains hopeful of all the teams visiting their country for the 2025 Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in February. Naqvi especially remains optimistic of India visiting to play the tournament as he claims there is no reason for them to refuse it.

India haven't played in Pakistan in 2008 due to the political tensions prevailing between the two countries. While the last year's Asia Cup was also hosted by Pakistan, the Men in Blue played their fixtures in Sri Lanka. With Jay Shah set to take over as the chairman of the ICC in December, it remains to be seen what he and the Indian government decide.

"Indian team se badi ummeed hai. Koi aisi cheez nahin hai jiski wajah se woh postpone kare ya cancel kare. Toh saari teams aayengi insha allah." (I have high hopes from the Indian team. I don't see any reason they should cancel visiting Pakistan and all other teams will hopefully play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan too.)

Pakistan defeated India in the final in the previous Champions Trophy edition:

Meanwhile, Pakistan, captained by Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted the Champions Trophy for the first time in 2017 as they beat arch-rivals India by 180 runs in the final at The Oval. Fakhar Zaman's century along with half-centuries from Azhar Ali and Mohammad Hafeez lifted their side to 338.

In response, Mohammad Amir bowled a sensational new-ball spell to thwart the Indian top-order as the Men in Blue folded for 158.