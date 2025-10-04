 Sportvot x FPJ: Jamshedpur Witnesses Thrilling Hockey Action
The 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025, being held at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, continued to deliver high-intensity action as top departmental teams battled it out in today’s fixtures.

Updated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
In the opening encounter, the All India Police Sports Control Board showcased their dominance with a commanding 5–1 victory over Punjab National Bank. The Police side displayed excellent coordination and finishing skills, maintaining constant pressure throughout the match to secure a comfortable win.

The second match of the day saw the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) of India put on a strong all-round performance to defeat the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 4–2. Despite CRPF’s early resistance, CAG’s attacking strategy and precision passing made the difference in the second half, earning them crucial points in the tournament standings.

In the final clash, the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) edged past the Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports Board in a closely contested game, finishing 2–1. Both teams fought fiercely, but SSCB’s disciplined defense and clinical execution in the circle ensured they walked away with the win.

The tournament, running from 30th September to 11th October, continues to attract hockey enthusiasts from across the nation, with matches being played at a top competitive level.

