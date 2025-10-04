'I Was Not Playing Any...': Ravindra Jadeja Reflects On Bowling Rhythm, Ashwin's Absence & Team Culture Post IND Vs WI 1st Test Match 

Image: BCCI/X

India's Ravindra Jadeja feels the vice-captaincy has not changed much about how he approaches the game. Jadeja was awarded Player of the Match for his superb show with both bat and ball.

"I've been playing the way I have been playing all these years. I give my inputs if needed or asked, " he added.

Jadeja explained the reason behind his bowling practice in the morning of the third day's play.

"I was not playing any cricket in the last two months. I haven't bowled much, bowl whenever I get time. I went to CoE in Bangalore and I was not satisfied. In practice, I was bowling to get my rhythm, line and length, " he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The senior all-rounder revealed that the declaration call was taken on Friday night.

"We were thinking of last night and we did a great job."

When queried if he was going through a purple patch and his best phase and if he missed the great R Ashwin, Jadeja was candid.

"Obviously, we keep missing Ashwin. He has contributed so much to Indian cricket so naturally. Now, we have Kuldeep and Washington are there. They've played quite a few matches as well. So yeah, it's always about transitions, " the all-rounder stated.

Jadeja also delved a bit into batting higher up the order.

"When you get a chance to bat up the order, you play with a certain mindset. When I bat at 5 or 6, there is extra responsibility to build big partnerships. Mindset is important when it comes to batting approach."

The southpaw gave a thumbs up to the environment in the Indian team currently.

"That vice captaincy tag is there. Everyone treats everyone equally and there is no senior-junior thing. There is a great environment and we will have a great team going forward."

When a journalist reminded him that Kapil Dev was the only all-rounder in the world to score 5000 Test runs and claim 400 plus wickets in the format and Jadeja being close to it, the Saurashtra man had a big laugh.

"You are putting pressure on me sir. At this stage, I'm enjoying my cricket and working on my fitness. So that I can continue doing what I'm doing."