 Sportvot x FPJ: Badminton Continues To Thrill In Perth
Sportvot x FPJ: Badminton Continues To Thrill In Perth

The YONEX U13/U17 Australian National Team and Individual Championships 2025 continued in full swing at Perth, Australia, showcasing exceptional young talent from across the nation. The tournament, running from 30th September to 6th October, witnessed another exciting day of competitive badminton as rising stars battled for supremacy on the court.

Updated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
In the Under-17 category, Maxwell Liu delivered a strong performance in the opening match, defeating Deqi Wang with a close scoreline of 30–26, displaying both composure and strategic shot-making under pressure. Following that, A. Nirmal impressed the crowd with a commanding 21–10, 21–4 straight-game victory over Siyuan Xu, asserting his dominance from start to finish. In another thrilling Under-17 clash, X. Ling edged past T. Shirshova in a nail-biting game, clinching the win 21–19 in a match filled with long rallies and high intensity.

The Under-13 matches saw remarkable performances from the younger shuttlers. Claire Zhang displayed outstanding control and accuracy as she comfortably defeated Renae Cheng 30–11, while Ruiqi Chen dominated L. Kurniawan with a stunning 21–3, 21–5 victory, demonstrating her potential as one of the brightest emerging stars in the category.

