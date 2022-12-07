IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma gets injured, splits his webbing; watch

India skipper Rohit Sharma suffered an injury and had to leave the field during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh at Dhaka on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during the second over of the Bangladesh innings when a Mohammed Siraj delivery nicked Anamul's bat and flew straight tothe India skipper at the second slip.

Rohit attempted an awkward catch but in the process who dropped the catch and in the process dropped it while splitting his webbing.

The skipper walked off the field with a bleeding hand.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and elected to bat.

For India, spin all-rounder Axar Patel replaced Shahbaz Ahmed, while speedster Umran Malik was drafted in place of Kuldeep Sen.

Sen was rested after he complained of back stiffness.

"The BCCI medical team assessed him and has advised him rest. He was not available for selection for the second ODI," BCCI said in a statement.

Bangladesh made one change, bringing in Nasum Ahmed in place of Hasan Mahmud.

Bangladesh lead the three-ODI series 1-0.

