Rohit Sharma achieves unique feat for India in ODIs, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 04, 2022
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma surpassed former batter Mohammed Azharuddin to become the sixth-highest run-getter for his country in ODI cricket
AFP
The batter accomplished this record during India's first ODI against Bangladesh at Dhaka on Sunday
AFP
Rohit scored 27 off 31 balls in the match, with four boundaries and a six. He struck at a strike rate of 87.09
PTI
With this, his ODI statistics stand at 234 matches, and 9,403 runs in 227 innings at an average of 48.46
AFP
He has scored 29 tons and 45 fifties in his ODI career, with the best individual score of 264, which is also the highest score ever in ODIs
Photo: BCCI
Azharuddin had scored 9,378 runs in 334 matches in 308 innings at an average of 36.92, with seven tons and 58 fifties and the best score of 153*
AFP
Other leading run-scorers in ODI cricket for India are: Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Virat Kohli (12,353), Saurav Ganguly (11,221), Rahul Dravid (10,768) and MS Dhoni (10,599)
BCCI
