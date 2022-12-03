BCCI opts for lethal pace, Umran Malik replaces injured Mohammed Shami

e-Paper Get App
Fast bowler Mohd Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead-up to the ODI series against Bangladesh

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Mohammed d Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami's replacement.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

