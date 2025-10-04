'Bring Your Bal*s': Merab Dvalishvili's Taunting Remark On Cory Sandhagen Goes Viral Ahead Of UFC 320 Title Fight; Video

Image: UFC/X

At the UFC 320 weigh-ins, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili delivered a fiery message to his opponent Cory Sandhagen, staring him down and boldly stating, “Bring your balls.” The blunt, taunting remark came after a tense face-off in which Sandhagen himself had promised to “put his knee through [Dvalishvili’s] face.” The exchange electrified fans and set the tone for what promises to be one of the most heated and high-stakes title fights of the year.

Dvalishvili, known for his relentless pace and grinding style, isn't typically one for trash talk, but his sharp jab at Sandhagen shows that the psychological warfare is well underway. As he prepares for his title defense, Dvalishvili appears more fired up than ever, unafraid to test the mental resolve of his challenger before they even step into the Octagon.

Despite a few setbacks in his career, Sandhagen’s losses have only come at the hands of top-tier opponents, and his ability to bounce back has earned him a reputation as one of the most dangerous contenders in the division. That unpredictability, coupled with his hunger for gold, makes him a unique challenge for Dvalishvili, something even the champion’s corner acknowledges.

As the tension builds ahead of the fight, Dvalishvili’s now-viral challenge, “Bring your balls,” encapsulates the raw emotion and competitive fire that fuels combat sports at the highest level. Whether it ignites something in Sandhagen or backfires in the cage will be known only on fight night. But one thing is certain: both fighters are ready to put it all on the line, and the fans are in for a war.

UFC 316 at the Prudential Center in Newark was expected to be a night of high-octane action inside the Octagon, but the drama began even before the first punch was thrown in the main event. Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili found himself at the center of a frightening moment during his walkout when a barrier separating fans from the entrance ramp gave way, nearly causing a serious accident.

As Dvalishvili made his way to the cage, fans leaned over the railing to cheer him on and possibly make contact with the fighter. The barrier, unable to withstand the weight and pressure from the overenthusiastic crowd, suddenly collapsed. Several fans spilled forward onto the walkway, narrowly missing Dvalishvili and a UFC cameraman. Security quickly intervened to prevent further chaos, and remarkably, no serious injuries were reported from the incident.

In the post-fight press conference, Dvalishvili addressed the incident with characteristic humor and composure. “What happened was I was walking, people tried to touch me, and then they almost knocked me out before I walked in,” he joked. “Then security put me against the wall, and I’m like 'I’m a fighter! Let me go!' Thank God nobody got hurt.” His light-hearted response masked what could have been a much more dangerous situation had the timing or positioning been slightly different.