Nasty! Kaue Fernandes Finishes Harry Hardwick With Vicious Leg Kicks, Leaving Him In A Wheelchair At UFC Paris; Video

Image: Championship Rounds/Home Of Fight/X/Instagram

Kaue Fernandes delivered a savage statement at UFC Paris, finishing Harry Hardwick in the first round with a rare and brutal TKO via leg kicks. The bout, part of the preliminary card, lasted just minutes but left a lasting impression and serious damage.

From the opening bell, Fernandes attacked Hardwick’s lead leg with precision and venom. Each low kick landed with increasing force, visibly shaking Hardwick's balance and mobility. Despite attempting to push forward, the Englishman had no answer for the relentless assault to his legs.

By the midway point of the round, Hardwick was grimacing in pain and noticeably limping. A final thunderous kick from Fernandes sent him stumbling backwards to the canvas, unable to stand or continue. The referee quickly stepped in, waving off the bout and awarding Fernandes the TKO victory.

The damage was so severe that Hardwick had to be helped out of the cage and was later seen being taken out of the arena in a wheelchair. The emphatic finish adds Kaue Fernandes’ name to the growing list of prospects to watch in the UFC’s Lightweight division and gives fans a reminder of just how devastating well-placed leg kicks can be.

UFC: Street-Fighting Streamer Throws Up In Cage After Colby Covington's Vicious Body Shots; Video

UFC star Colby Covington recently took on a $30,000 challenge against Chrogman, a 19-year-old street-fighting streamer, at the UFC Performance Institute and things got intense very quickly.

Chrogman had to survive Covington’s strikes and grappling for a chance to win the money. At first, Covington went easy, but then he started landing hard body shots. One of them was so powerful, it made Chrogman vomit right inside the cage.

That wasn’t the end. Covington gave him another chance: survive one minute on the ground without being submitted. But Covington easily submitted him, not once, but twice, in under a minute.

Even after dominating the challenge, Covington praised Chrogman’s courage. He said, “You’re 19 years old. I’m 37. I’ve been world champion. Train smarter, not harder.”

The video quickly went viral, with fans amazed at how tough UFC fighters really are. It also reminded people that street fighting is very different from professional MMA and Covington is still a force to be reckoned with.