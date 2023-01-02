WATCH: Shaheen Shah Afridi makes appearance at Shahid Afridi's daughter's wedding

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi become a father-in-law at the end of 2022.

The former Pakistan all-rounder’s elder daughter Aksa got married in Karachi on Friday (December 30).

Shaheen Afridi, the second son-in-law of Shahid Afridi, was also present on this occasion.

Shahid Afridi was recently appointed the interim chief selector by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Shahid Afridi’s elder daughter Aksa got married to a man named Naseer Nasir.

The Pakistan batting great Shahid Afridi is the father of 5 daughters, of whom Aqsa is the eldest.

The marriage took place under a private event in which close relatives of both the families were present.

In a video that went viral on social media, Shahid Afridi’s second son-in-law, Shaheen Afridi, is also standing with his future father-in-law and watching the rituals of Nikah.