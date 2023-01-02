e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Shaheen Shah Afridi makes appearance at Shahid Afridi's daughter's wedding

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi become a father-in-law at the end of 2022. 

The former Pakistan all-rounder’s elder daughter Aksa got married in Karachi on Friday (December 30). 

Shaheen Afridi, the second son-in-law of Shahid Afridi, was also present on this occasion. 

article-image

Shahid Afridi was recently appointed the interim chief selector by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Shahid Afridi’s elder daughter Aksa got married to a man named Naseer Nasir. 

The Pakistan batting great Shahid Afridi is the father of 5 daughters, of whom Aqsa is the eldest. 

The marriage took place under a private event in which close relatives of both the families were present. 

In a video that went viral on social media, Shahid Afridi’s second son-in-law, Shaheen Afridi, is also standing with his future father-in-law and watching the rituals of Nikah.

article-image

