Shaheen Shah Afridi set to marry Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha on February 3: Report

Shaheen Shah Afridi's family had approached Shahid Afridi for his daughter Ansha's hand in the marriage last year but the match was confirmed months later.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Shaheen Shah Afridi will get busy with the PSL right after the wedding with Ansha | Twitter
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is all set to marry former captain Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha next year.

Media sources in Pakistan claim that Shaheen's Nikkah ceremony with Ansha will take place on February 3, the rukhsati however, will be held later.

The two families have already started preparing for the wedding. Shaheen Shah had earlier said in an interview that it was his wish to marry Afridi's daughter Ansha.

It was his family that approached Shahid Afridi for his daughter's hand in the marriage but the match was confirmed months later, the former all-rounder revealed in March last year.

article-image

Afridi also said that his daughter is preoccupied with her studies and aspires to be a doctor.

"It was my wish and Alhumdulillah it is fulfilled now," he shared. "I met her and will meet her soon," a blushing Shaheen had told the interviewer Sohail Warraich.

The wedding is set to take place just before the Pakistan Super League, which starts from February 13. Shaheen will be busy plying his trade for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL next year.

Shaheen has been out of action since limping out of Pakistan's T20 World Cup final defeat against England in Melbourne last month due to a knee injury, for which he also underwent a surgery.

article-image

