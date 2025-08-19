'Not His Fault': BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Issues Clarification On Shreyas Iyer's Non-Selection For Asia Cup 2025

Image: BCCI/X

Punjab Kings skipper and Team India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was ignored for the Asia Cup 2025 despite his impressive performance during the Indian Premier League 2025. Speaking during the press conference, BCCI Cheif selector Ajit Agarkar revealed the reason behind his non selection. He said, "no fault of his. Got to tell me who he can replace? At the moment, will have to wait for his chance."

Shreyas Iyer dropped for Asia Cup

Shreyas was India’s highest run-getter during the Champions Trophy with 243 runs in five matches. The right-hander scored 604 runs in 17 matches during IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 175.07. His last T20I innings was a Player-of-the-Match performance in Bangalore against Australia, where he scored a critical 54 in trying conditions.

Ajit Agarkar on selecting Jasprit Bumrah and not picking Yashasvi Jaiswal

When being question about non non-selection of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Agarkar said, "It's unfortunate. With what Abhishek has done over the last year or so, plus he give us a bowling option is required. One of these guys was always going to miss out.

Jasprit Bumrah's worklooad management is crucial for Team India following his recovery from series of injuries. He missed out on Champions Trophy after suffering back injury.

Bumrah recently featured in three test matches during India's tour of England. There were doubts about his availability over his selection for the tournament, however Agarkar clarified that the etam needs him forbig games.

He added, "I don't think there's any written plan. Been a nice break after the England series. Physios, team management been in touch. Clearly we want him available for all the big games. There are WCs, CT, big series like England, Australia - you want him available. Because he's picked up injuries over the last 2-3 years, because of how special and unique it is - it won't change. Based on how he's feeling and how we require him, we hope he's available more often than not"