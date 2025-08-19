'Words Fall Short': Jasprit Bumrah Estatic On Receiving Signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan Jersey

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah received a signed jersey from football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Indian pacer took to his social media account and shared the picture of Ibra's AC Milan No 11 jersey that he received. Bumrah was ‘ecstatic’ on receiving it and thanked his wife, Sanjana Gansan, for making the moment special.

Bumrah last featured for India during the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy where he played three matches. He picked up 14 wickets in the series which included two five wicket hauls. The series ended in 2-2 draw for India.

Will Bumrah feature in Asia Cup squad for India ?

Jasprit Bumrah reportedly made himself available for the upcoming Asia Cup, which begins on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates.

The 31-year-old last played in the white ball format during the T20 World Cup final against South Africa in June last year. He also hasn’t featured in One-Day International cricket since India’s World Cup final defeat to Australia in November 2023.

Bumrah was ruled out of this year’s Champions Trophy due to a lower-back injury, which he sustained while bowling in the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January.