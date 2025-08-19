 'Words Fall Short': Jasprit Bumrah Estatic On Receiving Signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan Jersey
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Words Fall Short': Jasprit Bumrah Estatic On Receiving Signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan Jersey

'Words Fall Short': Jasprit Bumrah Estatic On Receiving Signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan Jersey

Bumrah thanked his wife, Sanjana Gansan, for making the moment special.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 02:30 PM IST
article-image

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah received a signed jersey from football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Indian pacer took to his social media account and shared the picture of Ibra's AC Milan No 11 jersey that he received. Bumrah was ‘ecstatic’ on receiving it and thanked his wife, Sanjana Gansan, for making the moment special.

Bumrah last featured for India during the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy where he played three matches. He picked up 14 wickets in the series which included two five wicket hauls. The series ended in 2-2 draw for India.

Will Bumrah feature in Asia Cup squad for India ?

Jasprit Bumrah reportedly made himself available for the upcoming Asia Cup, which begins on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates.

FPJ Shorts
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

The 31-year-old last played in the white ball format during the T20 World Cup final against South Africa in June last year. He also hasn’t featured in One-Day International cricket since India’s World Cup final defeat to Australia in November 2023.

Bumrah was ruled out of this year’s Champions Trophy due to a lower-back injury, which he sustained while bowling in the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh Shatters Mazahir Saidu's Pin Record Of...

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh Shatters Mazahir Saidu's Pin Record Of...

'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's...

'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's...

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling...

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad With Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer And...

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad With Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer And...