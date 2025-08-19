 Maharaja T20 Trophy: Gulbarga Mystics Fielders Involved In Nasty Collision While Trying To Take A Catch; Video
Prajwal Pavan ran back to take the catch but collided with his teammate, who was also running to take the catch with his eyes locked on the ball. While Prajwal was able to get up after the collision, his teammate was still on the ground, with other players rushing to check at him.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
Image: Fancode/X

Two players from the Gulbarga Mystics team were involved in a nasty collision during the Maharaja T20 Trophy match against Hubli Tigers. The incident happened in the fifth ball of the first over of the match.

Mystics left-arm spinner Prithviraj Shekhawat bowled a full delivery to Tigers opener Prakhar Chaturvedi. The batsman hit the ball in the air. Prajwal Pavan (*Mystics) ran back to take the catch but collided with his teammate, who was also running to take the catch with his eyes locked on the ball. While Prajwal was able to complete thecatch and get up after the collision, his teammate was still on the ground, with other players rushing to check at him.

Smartan Ravichandran's fine half-century helped Gulbarga Mystics beat Hubli Tigers by 4 wickets in Match 16 of Maharaja T20 Trophy. Batting first Hubli Tigers posted 158/8 on board. Krishnan Shrijith smashed 52 off 45 balls. His innings was laced with four boundaries and two sixes. Wicketkeeper Shivkumar Rakshith smashed 36 runs off 22 balls.

His innings was comprised with four boundaries and two sixes. The duo put on a crucial partnership after rest onf teh batting lineup failed to get big score despite getting starts. For Mystics Shashi Kumar K and Lavish Kaushal picked up 2 wickets apiece. Prithviraj Shekhawat and Monish Reddy picked up 1 wicket apiece.

Chasing 159 runs for victory, Mystics lost 4 wicket inside 100 runs. However Smaran Ravichandran and Prajwal Pawan then steadied the innings and laid the foundation for victory. While Smaran scored 52 runs off 39 balls, Prajwal smashed 37 runs of 28 balls.

His cameo was laced with 2 boundaries and 3 sixes. Bangalore Mohith (26 off 18 ) and Praveen Dubey (19 runs off 16 balls) were the other contributors with the bat in team's victory. For Tigers KC Cariappa and Yash Raj Punja bagged two wickets apiece

