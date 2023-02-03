DSP Joginder Sharma, India's 2007 T20 WC hero retires: Relive thrilling last over vs Pakistan

Indian pacer Joginder Sharma, the hero of India's 2007 T20 World Cup win, announced his retirement on Friday. The 39-year-old currently serves as Deputy Superintendent in Haryana Police. Sharma tweeted a picture of the letter in which he wrote, “Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international & domestic cricket. My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Haryana Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings and Haryana Government.” Sharma added: “I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environment. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life.”
In the final, Sharma was given the task of defending 13 runs in the final over in Johannesburg against Pakistan. The last pair of Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Asif were on the pitch for the arch-rivals. Misbah brought the equation down to six runs required off four balls before mistiming a scoop shot and S Sreesanth taking a catch at short fine-leg.
