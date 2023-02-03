DSP Joginder Sharma, India's 2007 T20 WC hero retires: Relive thrilling last over vs Pakistan

Indian pacer Joginder Sharma, the hero of India's 2007 T20 World Cup win, announced his retirement on Friday. The 39-year-old currently serves as Deputy Superintendent in Haryana Police. Sharma tweeted a picture of the letter in which he wrote, “Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international & domestic cricket. My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Haryana Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings and Haryana Government.” Sharma added: “I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environment. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life.”

Announced retirement from cricket Thanks to each and everyone for your love and support 🙏❤️👍👍 pic.twitter.com/A2G9JJd515 — Joginder Sharma 🇮🇳 (@MJoginderSharma) February 3, 2023

In the final, Sharma was given the task of defending 13 runs in the final over in Johannesburg against Pakistan. The last pair of Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Asif were on the pitch for the arch-rivals. Misbah brought the equation down to six runs required off four balls before mistiming a scoop shot and S Sreesanth taking a catch at short fine-leg.





