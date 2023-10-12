'No Naach Gana For Indian Team?': Fans Not Happy With Home Side's Low-Key Welcome In Ahmedabad; Watch Video

The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma and coached by Rahul Dravid arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday evening ahead of their blockbuster clash against Pakistan at the ICC World Cup 2023.

The Men in Blue defeated Afghanistan in a one-sided clash in Delhi on Wednesday and then left for Gujarat for the high-profile encounter against their arch-rivals.

The players and the support staff got a traditional welcome at the team hotel in the city but fans were disappointed to see the low-key reception for the Indian stars.

Netizens took to social media to compare the reception of the Pakistan squad with India's.

Babar Azam's squad, which is staying at a different hotel in Ahmedabad after arriving here a day earlier, were welcomed by the hotel staff, dhol beats and traditional dancers at the entrance.

BCCI not responsible for team receptions at hotels

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come under fire for giving a grand reception to the Pakistani players amid the border tensions between the two nations.

Notably, the BCCI is not responsible for the reception given to the cricketers at the team hotels across India. Blaming the board for the low-key welcome for Team India is not something which the BCCI needs to look into as it varies from hotel to hotel.

Ahmedabad gearing up for India vs Pakistan

More than 11,000 personnel of various agencies including Gujarat Police, NSG, RAF, and home guards among others will be deployed in the city and at the Stadium for the match.

Security forces will be deployed in several communally sensitive areas as a precautionary measure, said Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police G S Malik.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made keeping in mind factors such as the movement of more than 1 lakh spectators at the stadium and a recent threat issued by unidentified persons through an email.

Meanwhile, a pair of special superfast trains will be operated between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad stations to cater to the rush of people attending the match. A "special fare" will be charged for these trains, it said.