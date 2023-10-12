Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Team India Arrives In Ahmedabad Ahead Of High-Profile Clash; Watch Video

The Indian cricket team landed in Ahmedabad on Thursday evening ahead of the highly-anticipated ICC World Cup 2023 clash against Pakistan at Motera. The Rohit Sharma-led squad will take on Babar Azam & Co. at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday (October 14).

Both India and Pakistan are unbeaten in this tournament after having played two ODIs each so far. India defeated Australia and Afghanistan while Pakistan beat the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

India arrived in Ahmedabad from Delhi after their one-sided 8-wicket win over the Afghans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Pakistan reached a day before the home team. The Men in Green played their last match in Hyderabad where they defeated the Lankans in a high-scoring thriller.

Looking ahead to India vs Pakistan

The Men in Blue jumped from fifth to second position on the points table after their big win over Afghanistan on Wednesday and Pakistan dropped a spot to third due to an inferior net run rate.

India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times in ODI World Cup history since 1992 with the former winning every match till date.

And India will be looking to maintain the unbeaten run in Ahmedabad as well.

Rohit urges team control the controllables

"For us it is crucial that we don't worry about external factors and just look at things we can control. We just need to show up and do well," India captain Rohit said on the clash against Pakistan.

"Things like what the pitch is like, what combo we can play is what we can control. What happens outside we won't be worried about it. It is just about focusing on what we can do as players and how we can perform," he added.