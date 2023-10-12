Ind Vs Pak, CWC 2023: Grand Welcome For Pakistan Team At Ahmedabad Hotel; Women Dancers, Dhol & Flower Petals Showered (Watch Video)

Pakistan Cricket Team Receives Grand Welcome At Hotel | Twitter

Ahmedabad: The Pakistan Cricket Team is getting an arousing welcome after their arrival in India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The team received a warm welcome in Ahmedabad after they reached the city in Gujarat for the most anticipated clash of the tournament. Pakistan Cricket Team arrived in Ahmedabad and is scheduled to face Team India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14.

Pakistan Cricket team received a warm welcome

Pakistan Cricket team received a warm welcome when they arrived at their hotel in Ahmedabad. The players were welcomed into the hotel amid dhol and garba dance performances by girls. The players were also the traditional scarf and yes, this time the colour of the scarf was not saffron. Pakistani team were given saffron scarfs during their welcome at Hyderabad hotel.

Flower petals were also showered on the players

Flower petals were also showered on the players when they entered the hotel and music was played and traditional garba performance was done by the girls for the welcome of the players. The video of the team receiving a warm welcome at the hotel is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the players are receiving warm welcome at the hotel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Muhammad Rizwan seemed uncomfortable

All the players were seen excited and enjoying the way they were welcomed at the hotel. However, Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan seemed uncomfortable with the welcome given to them at the hotel. Muhammad Rizwan did not wear the scarf but held it in his hand and was also not happy with the flower petals being showered at them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistani players celebrated their record victory against Sri Lanka on the flight

Earlier, Pakistani players celebrated their record victory against Sri Lanka on the flight by cutting a cake. Pakistani team created history during their clash against Sri Lanka as they chased down a record target of 344 runs. This is the highest score to be chased down ever in the history of the World Cup. Muhammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique scored centuries and took the team to a comfortable win after early loss of wickets.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)