Pak vs SL, World Cup 2023: Muhammad Rizwan Dedicates Win To 'Brothers And Sisters In Gaza'; Read His Full Post On X

Hyderabad: Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan dedicated his match-winning performance in the ICC Cricket World 2023 match against Sri Lanka to the people of Gaza. Muhammad Rizwan scored a century to help the team to win the match while chasing a mammoth target against Sri Lanka. Muhammad Rizwan scored 131 runs and remained not out in the match.

Muhammad Rizwan took to his official social media account and said that the victory had been dedicated to the brothers and sisters of Gaza. Gaza is under comlete seige from Israel. Muhammad Rizwan said, "This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout."

The conflict between the two territories has claimed over 1000 lives and displaced more than millions from their respective homes. Israel declared war on Gaza strip after a staggering attack launched by the armed Palestinians on Saturday.

Netizens gives mixed reactions to Mohammad Rizwan's tweet:

The tweet about Gaza didn't go down well with the fans on social media as they accused the keeper-batter of bringing the religion into the middle of the sport. A user on X (formerly Twitter) stated that scoring a century will not help and he should donate his earnings to the deprived people.

Below is how the netizens reacted to his tweet:

गाजा का जिक्र करना जरूरी था क्या

लेकिन आपने कल अच्छा खेला — Ranjeet Kumar (@RanjeetNKumar) October 11, 2023

Arre bhai ye cricketer cum maulana hai, — TBA Fun (@TbaFun) October 11, 2023

@BCCI must ban any such political utterances , push then back to Pakistan or Palestine, wherever they wish to go — Sandiiip (@IndiaUnleashed_) October 11, 2023

Now let's see what the Central Govt and @BCCI will do..Such a shame on us..Knew there will be political colour brought in..But yeah, Arijit Singh will sing during the Ind vs Pak match and gonna make a huge spectacle..What a shame!!! — Shreyas Bhat (@shhhyas) October 11, 2023

Pakistani’s can do this only, cant even donate match fees and winning cash.



Khud ki halat bhikari jaise ho rakhi hai — rae (@ChillamChilli) October 11, 2023

After all the major countries that imply financial sanctions on Palestine, Pakistan has decided to support them 😆#PakistanSupportsPalestine — Ankur 🇮🇳 (@MalangManush) October 11, 2023

Imagine if something similar is tweeted from any other Indian player and for Kashmiri Hindus. — Rudra 🚩 (@rudrastics) October 11, 2023

7th Oct: Free Palestine

11th Oct: Pray for Palestine

15th Nov: Where is Palestine — Rudra 🚩 (@rudrastics) October 11, 2023

India is going to win this World Cup for our Israeli brothers. 💪 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) October 11, 2023

Haha was expecting this since yesterday.



On 14th Indian team will now dedicate their win to #Israel . Till then enjoy and say जय श्री राम ⛳ — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) October 11, 2023

Yesterday I was praising to Mohammad Rizwan and today he has shown his education level. — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) October 11, 2023

How will a century or a win help them in Gaza? Instead, you and entire Pak team should donate all kinds of earnings, whether it's match fees, awards, endorsements, etc., from the World Cup to Palestinians. That would be genuine assistance. Otherwise this tweet is just hogwash. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 11, 2023

Finally , the perfect man tweet perfectly , Pakistan should lift Palestine flag on every victory in India — YASIR SADAM (@sadamyasir8) October 11, 2023

