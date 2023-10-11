Pak vs SL, World Cup 2023: Muhammad Rizwan Dedicates Win To 'Brothers And Sisters In Gaza'; Read His Full Post On X

Hyderabad: Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan dedicated his match-winning performance in the ICC Cricket World 2023 match against Sri Lanka to the people of Gaza. Muhammad Rizwan scored a century to help the team to win the match while chasing a mammoth target against Sri Lanka. Muhammad Rizwan scored 131 runs and remained not out in the match.
Muhammad Rizwan took to his official social media account and said that the victory had been dedicated to the brothers and sisters of Gaza. Gaza is under comlete seige from Israel. Muhammad Rizwan said, "This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout."
The conflict between the two territories has claimed over 1000 lives and displaced more than millions from their respective homes. Israel declared war on Gaza strip after a staggering attack launched by the armed Palestinians on Saturday.
Netizens gives mixed reactions to Mohammad Rizwan's tweet:
The tweet about Gaza didn't go down well with the fans on social media as they accused the keeper-batter of bringing the religion into the middle of the sport. A user on X (formerly Twitter) stated that scoring a century will not help and he should donate his earnings to the deprived people.
Below is how the netizens reacted to his tweet:
