Ind Vs Pak, CWC 2023: 'Dancing Over Deaths Of Our Brave Martyrs', Outrage Over Pakistan Team Receiving Grand Welcome At Ahmedabad Hotel

Pakistan Team Receiving Grand Welcome At Ahmedabad Hotel | Twitter

Ahmedabad: The Pakistan Cricket Team arrived in Ahmedabad for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against India at the Narendra Modi stadium. The team received a grand welcome after they arrived at their hotel in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Earlier, the team also received a grand welcome after they arrived in Hyderabad from Pakistan to participate in the World Cup tournament. The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) and its secretary Jay Shah are facing flak from all quarters for providing a grand welcome to Pakistan Cricket Team in the hotels. Those criticising are saying that the players are given such a grand welcome in the country shows how the BCCI and the government is disrespecting the brave Indian soldiers martyred by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Kashmir recently.

Muhammad Rizwan dedicated win to Gaza

The fresh row comes after Pakistan's star batter Muhammad Rizwan dedicated their recent win against Sri Lanka to the "brothers and sisters in Gaza". Many cricket lovers and fans lashed out at the wicket-keeper batsman for politicising the issue and lashed out at him and the Pakistani cricket team to keep "religion-backed ideology out of sports"

Apart from providing warm welcome to the Pakistan Team, the BCCI will hold a light show and also live performance by famous Bollywood singer Arijit Singh. The event is being organised as an opening event was not conducted during the first match of the tournament. The light show and performance will be held during the India vs Pakistan match.

Pakistan is scheduled to face Team India in a blockbuster clash on October 14

Pakistan is scheduled to face Team India on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The team arrived in Ahmedabad after beating Sri Lanka by chasing a record target. They also celebrated their historic win against Sri Lanka on the flight by cutting a cake on the flight. They received warm welcome at their hotel in Ahmedabad where women dancers were performing garba and dhol was played and also scarfs were given to the players on their arrival in the hotel. The players were also gifted a cake by Vistara airlines as it congratulated the team for their win against the Lankans.

Vistara airlines crew had a surprise for Pakistan players! They offered them a cake during the flight. Thank you, India ❤️❤️ #CWC23 #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/OZ0qb1uVjB — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 12, 2023

BCCI is facing criticism on social media

BCCI is facing criticism on social media for providing such huge welcome to the Pakistani side. They are criticising BCCI and Jay Shah on the internet. One of the users said, "Every single out-of-the-way welcome gesture to Pakistan team is like dancing over the deaths of our brave martyrs and terror victims. Shameless."

Another user said, "This is the Cricket team of Pakistan being welcomed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. All other teams in Ahmedabad were welcomed just by a bouquet and a clap, but since Pakistan vs India match is getting money to hotels, BCCI and others in Ahemdabad, they are being welcomed by baloons and dances. Hence Proved, Money is greater than patriotism for BCCI and BJP."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The users are criticising BCCI secretary Jay Shah as well

The users are criticising BCCI secretary Jay Shah for allowing Team India to play against Pakistan. One of the users said, "This is the welcome Pakistan Cricket Team was given in Ahmedabad, Gujarat by BCCI. Hello @JayShah, were you born after 2002, bech kar Khakhra Dhokla kha liya kya ?? Amit Shah ka naam toh aise na dubata, better hai resign kar deta !! This is disguising , you are disgusting, Jay Shah!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Narendra Modi also criticised

One of the users also criticised PM Narendra Modi as "BJP welcomes Pakistan Team in Ahmedabad with Indian Women performing Gujarati Dance. In last one month, Terrorists from across the Border have killed 8 Indian Soldiers. What else can you expect from Modi who went to eat Birthday Cake of Nawaz Sharif!?" Another user tweeted, "Can we Indians believe it? This is the welcome being given to Pakistani players in Ahmedabad by BCCI under Jay Shah? All this while our soldiers are fighting against cross border terrorism from Pakistan?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)