CWC 2023: Western Railway Announces Superfast Special Train For India-Pakistan Cricket Match Spectators

Western Railway | File pic

In anticipation of the extraordinary influx of cricket enthusiasts heading to Ahmedabad for the highly anticipated India-Pakistan Cricket Match of world cricket championship, Western Railway has announced the operation of a Superfast Special Train at a special fare between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad.

According to Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09013 will depart from Mumbai Central at 9.30 pm on Friday, October 13, reaching Ahmedabad at 5.30 am on next day.

Similarly in return direction, train No. 09014 will depart from Ahmedabad at 4.00 am on Sunday, October 15, arriving at Mumbai Central at 12.10 pm the same day.

This special train will make stops at key stations in both directions, including Dadar, Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, and Vadodara Junction.

Passengers will have the option to choose from various classes of travel, including AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second class coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09013 and 09014 will open on October 12, and can be made at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and on the official Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

"This special train service is set to cater to the cricket fans' needs, ensuring a convenient and efficient mode of transportation to the India-Pakistan cricket match," said an official .

