Western Railway Fast-Tracks 6th Line Project to Enhance Mumbai's Suburban Rail Services | FPJ

Mumbai: Western Railway has undertaken the fast-tracking of the 6th line project over the Mumbai suburban section. The work between Khar and Goregaon, comprising 8.8 km, commenced on October 7, 2023, and is progressing rapidly.

"The completion of this project will greatly benefit passengers, especially the commuters of the Mumbai suburban section. It will provide significant relief to Mumbaikars by allowing additional train services in the future," said an official.

29-day block

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, to undertake the construction work of the 6th line between Khar and Goregaon, a 29-day block has been scheduled over the Mumbai suburban section of WR. Despite the substantial amount of work involved, the block has been meticulously planned to ensure minimal disruption to rail traffic and inconvenience to passengers. It's worth mentioning that the block has been planned to avoid train cancellations in the initial 10-13 days. Only from October 20, 2023, there will be cancellations of suburban trains. Approximately 2700 services will be cancelled, and about 400 services will be partially cancelled or short-terminated. Long-distance trains will also be affected, with approximately 60 cancellations and around 200 partial cancellations/short terminations expected. As part of this work, Andheri Platform No. 9 will be suspended from October 19/20 until the completion of the Non-Interlocking work. On the last day of the work, a 24-hour Mega Block will be undertaken from 21:00 hrs on Saturday to 21:00 hrs on Sunday, i.e., on November 4th/5th, 2023, at Bandra Terminus for the cut-and-connect of rail tracks.

Thakur informed that this project will enhance the line capacity of the Mumbai suburban section, easing congestion, improving punctuality, and enabling the addition of more train services.