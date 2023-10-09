 Western Railway Announces Train Regulations On Mumbai Division Due To Traffic & Power Block
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWestern Railway Announces Train Regulations On Mumbai Division Due To Traffic & Power Block

Western Railway Announces Train Regulations On Mumbai Division Due To Traffic & Power Block

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway there will regulations for multiple trains.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Representational picture | File

Due to a two-hour and 30-minute traffic and power block scheduled for October 10, 2023, from 11:50 am to 2:20 pm, for the purpose of de-launching a steel truss FOB span at Sachin station on the Virar – Surat section of WR’s Mumbai Division, a few Western Railway trains will experience regulation.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the following train regulations will be in effect:

Train No. 22195 Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi – Bandra Terminus SF Express will be regulated for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Train No. 19016 Porbandar – Dadar Saurashtra Express will be regulated for 40 minutes.

Train No. 20968 Porbander – Secunderabad SF Express will be regulated for 50 minutes.

Train No. 19567 Tuticorin – Okha Vivek Express will be regulated for 45 minutes.

Passengers are kindly requested to make a note of these changes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Actor Aftab Shivadasani Falls Victim to ₹1.50 Lakh Online Fraud; FIR Filed

FPJ Cyber Secure: Actor Aftab Shivadasani Falls Victim to ₹1.50 Lakh Online Fraud; FIR Filed

Services Of Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express Extended, Check Details

Services Of Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express Extended, Check Details

Mumbai News: Embezzlement Scandal In C'est La Vie Club, Staff Accused Of Misappropriating Member's...

Mumbai News: Embezzlement Scandal In C'est La Vie Club, Staff Accused Of Misappropriating Member's...

Mumbai News: Ahead Of 125th Anniversary, WR Headquarters To Undergo ₹6.5 Cr Makeover

Mumbai News: Ahead Of 125th Anniversary, WR Headquarters To Undergo ₹6.5 Cr Makeover

Mumbai News: Sweeper Arrested for Allegedly Molesting 15-Year-Old Patient At Sir JJ Hospital

Mumbai News: Sweeper Arrested for Allegedly Molesting 15-Year-Old Patient At Sir JJ Hospital