Attention Western Railway Commuters! 29-Day Special Traffic Block To Affect 2700 Train Services; Check Details | Representational Image

Mumbai: Western Railway commuters will have to brace themselves for temporary inconveniences soon with approximately 2700 train services that are going to affected due to the ongoing 29-day special traffic block that started on October 7 to connect the new track with the existing ones. It is said to affect both suburban and long-distance routes until November 7.

The long-awaited 6th railway line track between Khar Road and Goregaon is set to open in November 2023. The block has been scheduled to facilitate this infrastructure upgrade.

"While this may cause some short-term disruptions, it's a necessary step for a better future with improved rail connectivity in the region," said an official of WR.

December 2025 deadline for corridor

"The final 24-hour block on the 5th line and siding lines is scheduled for November 6 and 7. Once completed, the eagerly anticipated 5th and 6th line corridor will partially open for rail traffic between Khar Road and Goregaon. The entire 5th and 6th line corridor between Mumbai Central and Borivali is expected to be ready by December 2025," he said.

"This project is a significant infrastructure endeavor, with track-laying nearly completed along the entire stretch between Goregaon, and Khar. Cut-and-connect operations are in progress to link the new rail line and signaling system with the existing lines. These essential tasks have been underway since October 7th, with the final 24-hour block scheduled for November 6 and 7," said an official of WR.

Chief public relations officer of Western Railways Sumit Thakur emphasized their commitment to completing the work with minimal disruption to train operations, despite the planned blocks that allready started from October 7.

The project consists of three phases, with the first phase between Khar and Goregaon set for completion in November. The second phase between Goregaon and Borivali will be finished by 2024, and the final phase between Khar and Mumbai Central is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. Once the entire project is finished, around 25% more suburban trains can operate, as long distance trains between Borivali and Mumbai Central will be diverted to the 5th and 6th lines, freeing up space for local trains on the remaining four tracks.

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation is also working on the 5th and 6th lines between Borivali and Virar, with an estimated completion date of 2026. This project will eventually provide separate fast and slow corridors for local trains between Virar and Churchgate.

Delays and cost escalations

Regarding land acquisition, approximately 95% of it has already been completed for the Mumbai Central-Borivali 6th line project, and work is progressing rapidly. The 5th line has been partially laid between Santacruz and Borivali, with ongoing work on the remaining stretches.

Delays and cost escalations have plagued this project, initially estimated at Rs. 430 crore in 2008 but now costing Rs. 930 crore. Encroachment next to the tracks and land acquisition challenges have been the primary reasons behind these setbacks.