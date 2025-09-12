MSSA Events: Aayushi Mansukh, Vedanth Rane Lift Under-16 Carrom Titles

Medal winners in various categories of the MSSA Inter-School Carrom Championship on Friday. |

Aayushi Mansukh of Omkar International School won the Girls Under-16 years title in the MSSA inter-school Carrom tournament at Central Railway Officers Club, Matunga on Friday. Rishita Deshmukh of Universal High School bagged the second place while Pragya Surve of Kohinoor International School secured third place.

Vedanth Rane of Universal High School claimed the Boys Under-16 title edging out Kunj Shah of Kapol Vidyanidhi International school and Deevit Chheda of CNM School.

In the Girls Under-14 category, Gauri Sawant of JB Vachha High School won the title while Dhriti Rai of CNM School finished runners-up. Satva Khanak of Karthika High School won third place.

Shrinath Shinde of IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium School won the Boys Under-14 title while Veer Pathore of IES Modern English School bagged silver. Daiwik Jain of CNM School bagged third place.

Bodhi Kamble of IES VNS won the Girls U-12 crown followed by CNM School girls Shreya Pedhia and Tisha Shah. Mantra Harpale of Universal High School Dahisar won the Boys Under-12 crown edging out second placed Mihir Nagda of Omkar International School and third placed Mohammad Nasee Shaikh of Karthika High school.

Aarushi Dontilla of IES PDEMP won the Girls U-10 title while Neeraj Kawar of SVKM & JK Parekh won silver and Jiana Sheth of CNM School won bronze. Priyansh Baldi of CNM School won Boys Under-10 title followed by Aryaan Kamath of Rustomjee International School and Hridhaan Dixit of Seth Jugilal Poddar school.

Bosco edge Lakshdam to enter semifinals

Don Bosco International School, Matunga edged out Lakshdham, Goregaon via tie-breaker in the Boys Under-16 Division III quarterfinals of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournament at Wings Sports Centre Ground Bandra West on Friday. Both the teams finished goalless after the regular time but Bosco boys held their nerves to win 5-4 on penalties.

Bosco will be joined by Fatima High School (Vidya Vihar), Dhirubhai Ambani International School (BKC) and Jamnabai Narsee International (Juhu) in the semifinals. Fatima HS also edged out Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) 4-2 on penalties and a goalless full time.

Dhirubhai defeated St. Theresa (Bandra) 2-0 in the quarterfinal. Vivaan Kumar and Anant Deshpande were the goal scorers. Jamnabai Narsee International got past OLPS (Chembur) with narrow 1-0 win. Arhaan Chavda scored the decisive goal.

St. Joseph's advance

Meanwhile, in the Ahmed Sailor Knockout Inter-school MSSA football tournament, St. Joseph Sec. (Malad) defeated Jamnabai Narsee (Vile Parle) 3-1 to advance into next round. Ayaan Maniar scored a brace while Vignesh Mudliar scored one goal. Aryan Gupta scored the solitary goal in losing cause.

Cathedral & John Connon thrashed Rustomjee Camb International (Virar) 3-0 in another match. Veer Kedia netted a brace while Zahan Mistry scored third goal.

Results

Don Bosco Int. (Matunga) (Aarush Doke, Vidhaan Sanghavi, Rashivoham Dang, Dhiaan Sheth, Vihaan Maru) Full time score 0-0Beat Via Tie Breaker (5-4) Lakshdham (Goregaon) Vivaan Tambday, Vivaan Talim, Shaurya Borkar, Gaurav Kaneve)

Fatima H.S. (Vidyavihar) ( (Ayush Kharatmol, Shivam Chaudhari, Naitik Maurya, Zayyan Sayyed) Full time score 0-0 Beat via tie breaker (4-2) Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) (Karmanya Kedia, Aryan Gupta)

Dhirubhai Ambani Int. (BKC) (Vivaan Kumar, Anant Deshpande) (2)Beat St. Theresa (Bandra)(0).

Jamnabai Narsee Int. (Juhu) (1) (Arhaan Chavda) Beat OLPS (Chembur)(0).

B-16-ASKO

St. Joseph Sec. (Malad) (3) (Ayaan Maniar 2, Vignesh Mudliar) Beat Jamnabai Narsee (Vile Parle) (Aryan Gupta) (1)

Cathedral & John Connon (3) (Veer Kedia 2, Zahan Mistry) Beat Rustom jee Camb Int. (Virar)(0).