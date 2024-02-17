LIC-Maharashtra Open Carrom Challenger’s Trophy: Zaid Ahmed Farooquee Clinches Trophy In Emphatic Fashion

Zaid Ahmed Farooquee of India maintained his remarkable winning form to sink the hopes of his countryman Zaheer Pasha snatching victory in two keenly contested sets 2-0 in the final of the Maharashtra Carrom Association (MCA) organized Rs seven lakh prize-money LIC-Maharashtra Open Carrom Challenger’s Trophy 2023-2024, at the Bharat Scouts & Guides Hall, Shivaji Park, Dadar on late Friday evening.

The Thane District left-handed Farooquee, showed good touch, played steadily and executed his shots quite consistently against his Karnataka opponent Pasha, who was unable to rise to the challenge and often missed easy shots. Those errors proved costly for the former National champion from Karnataka, who had his chances to win the first set, which finished tied at 16-all. A confident Zaid won the tie-breaker 2-0 to pocket the set.

In a tense second set, Farooquee seemed to have saved his best for last, earning 10 points on the sixth and final board to win the set and complete a 17-16 (TB: 2-0), 20-11 victory and emerge champion.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Farooquee knocked out former World champion Prashant More of India posting a quick 22-4, 10-7 and Pasha staved off a strong fight from Yogesh Dhongade by carving out a hard-fought 20-2, 7-20, 23-5 victory.

The champion Farooquee received the glittering Challenger Trophy and a cash award of Rs 1.5 lakh from Guests of Honour, Rajendra Shinde, Assistant Commercial Manager, Central Railway (Mumbai Division), Atul Mehra, proprietor SISCAA carrom equipments, and Vidyadhar Pataskar, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Government of Maharashtra and MCA Secretary, Arun Kedar.

Runner-up Pasha was presented with a trophy and a cheque of Rs one lakh. Prashant More received the third place prize of Rs 75,000 and a trophy and Yogesh Dhongade got Rs 50,000.

The four losing quarter-finalists received a sum of Rs 25,000 each. The eight players who lost in the round of 16 received a cash award of RS 10,000 each and the losers in the round of 32 took home a consolation prize of Rs 5,000 each. In addition a total of 40,000 was presented to players who struck white slams and black slams in the tournament.

Results - Semi-finals: Zaid Ahmed Farooquee (IND) bt Prashant More (IND) 22-4, 10-7; Zaheer Pasha (IND) bt Yogesh Dhongade (IND) 20-2, 7-20, 23-5.

Final: Zaid Ahmed Farooquee bt Zaheer Pasha 17-16 (TB: 2-0), 20-11.