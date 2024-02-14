MCA Secretary Arun Kedar Upbeat Over The Conduct Of Maharashtra Open Carrom Challenger's Trophy

With the Maharashtra Open Carrom Challenger's Trophy in full swing, Arun Kedar, the Maharashtra Carrom Association (MCA) secretary, is beaming with pride.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal exclusively on the sidelines of the event, Kedar expressed his satisfaction on the conduct of the event.

"It is a unique event. There has not been another carrom event of this scale in India before. The reason for this is that we have made some changes in the event to make it more exciting and attacking. Just like the changes in format and diversification that happened in cricket from Test cricket to 60-over cricket to 50-over cricket to T20s."

Kedar elaborated on the tweaking of the format to make the event more engrossing for players.

"So, here instead of eight-board games, we have introduced six-board games to make it more interesting. We have eliminated the concept of Direct Defence, so a player cannot touch the carrom of his opponent without making contact with his own carrom. This is to ensure that the games don't prolong beyond a point."

"As the tournament progresses into the quarterfinal stages, the players will be able to showcase their magic with the implementation of the new rules."

The MCA secretary also highlighted the participation of overseas players at the event.

"There are also a total of 21 international players from four foreign countries who are in the fray, who will add meat to the competition. The highest prize money for a carrom event is being given at this event. The winner will get Rs 1.5 lakh while the runner-up will get Rs 1 lakh."

"The financial condition of some carrom players is not very good despite playing for many years and events such as this will go a long way in helping their cause,'' he added.

Read Also World Champion Sandeep Dive Gets Top Seed for Maharashtra Open Carrom Challenger’s Trophy

One of Kedar's achievements in recent times was fighting for the cause of getting carrom reinstated as part of the prestigious Shiv Chhatrapati Awards instituted by the Maharashtra Government.

"I'm a former carrom player myself and since the last 42 years I'm here. First in 1982-83, carrom was included as part of Shiv Chhatrapati Awards but after all these years, the sport was removed from the list which included about 7-8 other sports. But we fought and ensured that carrom was reinstated and the state government changed its decision in about 25 days realising that the decision was not in the best interests of the sport and the players."

"I would like to thank Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Industries minister Uday Samant and Sports Minister Sanjay Bansode for their efforts in ensuring the reinstatement,'' Kedar concluded.