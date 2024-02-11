World Champion Sandeep Dive Gets Top Seed for Maharashtra Open Carrom Challenger’s Trophy

Representational Pic |

Mumbai: World Champion Sandeep Dive of India has been given the top billing in the Maharashtra Carrom Association (MCA) organised Rs 7 lakh prize-money Maharashtra Open Carrom Challenger’s Trophy, scheduled to commence at the Bharat Scouts & Guides Hall, Shivaji Park, Dadar from Tuesday, February 13.

Former World Champions Prashant More (India) is seeded second, Yogesh Pardeshi (India) is the third seed followed by R.M. Shankara (India) as the fourth seed. Mohammad Ghufran is seeded fifth. International players Mohd Moontasir and Ibrahim Ali, both challengers from Maldives are the sixth and seventh seeds while Sri Lanka’s Shaheed Hilmy is the eighth seed.

A total of 503 top-quality carrom players from 18 states across the country and overseas have confirmed their participation in this inaugural edition of this event, which consist of a men’s singles event.

The winner of this challenger competition, sponsored by Life Insurance Corporation of India, will be presented with a handsome champions’ prize of Rs 1.50 lakh and a trophy. The runner-up will pocket a prize of Rs one lakh and a trophy. The Third place winner will receive a prize of Rs 75,000 and the fourth placed winner will be awarded Rs 50,000. The four losing quarter-finalists will be awarded Rs 25,000 each.

In addition cash prizes will be given to the players reaching the round of 32. Players will also receive an award of Rs 1000 for each White Slam or Black Slam in the first round and Rs 2000 for each White Slam and Black Slam from the semi-final round.

Siska Carrom Boards and Carrom coins of the company, which is the equipment partner, will be used in the tournament.

Seedings: 1. Sandeep Dive (India), 2. Prashant More (India), 3. Yogesh Pardeshi (India), 4. R.M. Shankara (India), 5. Mohammad Ghufran (India), 6. Mohd Moontasir (Maldives), 7. Ibrahim Ali (Maldives), 8. Shahid Hilmy (Sri Lanka).